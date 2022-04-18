ACR to distinguish improved forest management projects that generate “removal” credits

Published 20:30 on April 18, 2022 / Last updated at 22:38 on April 18, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Carbon offset standard American Carbon Registry (ACR) on Monday announced it will begin labelling credits as CO2 “removals” through a new registry functionality, as well as allowing improved forest management (IFM) projects to generate units clearly tagged as removals or emissions reductions.