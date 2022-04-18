UPDATE – Pennsylvania moves closer to publishing RGGI regulation after court dissolves stay

Published 18:03 on April 18, 2022 / Last updated at 22:41 on April 18, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

A Pennsylvania court on Monday rescinded its order that held up the publication of the state’s RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation, though Republican legislators next month will still receive a hearing to consider their request to block the programme from taking effect.