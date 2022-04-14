LCFS Market: California prices sink back towards four-year lows

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices this week retraced near recent lows, as initial optimism state regulator ARB may tighten the programme’s carbon intensity (CI) reduction targets wore off.