WCI compliance instrument surplus ticks up in Q1

Published 03:11 on April 6, 2022 / Last updated at 03:11 on April 6, 2022

The number of surplus allowances and offsets in the California-Quebec cap-and-trade programme rose during the first quarter of 2022 as entities snapped up more unsold volume at the Q1 WCI sale, according to programme data published Tuesday.