RGGI Q2 auction volume rises as Pennsylvania entrance, Virginia exit remains uncertain

Published 02:38 on April 6, 2022

The size of the June RGGI auction will inch up by roughly 2% from the Q1 sale, the power sector cap-and-trade scheme announced Tuesday, as a court order threw Pennsylvania’s expected Q3 linkage into question.