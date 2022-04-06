Tech firm pays above $34/t to scoop up entire US urban forest credit portfolio

Published 17:16 on April 6, 2022 / Last updated at 17:22 on April 6, 2022 / Americas, International, US, Voluntary Market

A technology company has purchased the entire portfolio of urban forestry carbon credits in circulation in the US for between $34 and $45 per unit with the aim of digitising the credits for resale through the firm’s blockchain platform in the coming months, the firm said on Wednesday.