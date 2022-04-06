Forest-based offsets should not be marketed as emissions reductions, according to a veteran compliance carbon market analyst, who said on Wednesday that trees must be continually planted to compensate for lost forest stock while project proponents enjoy high returns from their original investment.
Forest-based offsets do not represent reductions, carbon analyst contends
Forest-based offsets should not be marketed as emissions reductions, according to a veteran compliance carbon market analyst, who said on Wednesday that trees must be continually planted to compensate for lost forest stock while project proponents enjoy high returns from their original investment.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.