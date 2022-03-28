Canada > Shopify to support nine carbon removal firms as part of sustainability fund

Shopify to support nine carbon removal firms as part of sustainability fund

Published 19:12 on March 28, 2022  /  Last updated at 19:12 on March 28, 2022  /  Canada, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify will invest an $13.5 million into a further nine carbon removal tech firms, the company announced on Monday, taking its total investment to $32 mln despite minimal direct emissions reductions potential.

Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify will invest an $13.5 million into a further nine carbon removal tech firms, the company announced on Monday, taking its total investment to $32 mln despite minimal direct emissions reductions potential.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software