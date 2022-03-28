Shopify to support nine carbon removal firms as part of sustainability fund

March 28, 2022

Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify will invest an $13.5 million into a further nine carbon removal tech firms, the company announced on Monday, taking its total investment to $32 mln despite minimal direct emissions reductions potential.