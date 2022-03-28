Claim game: The battle to convince companies about a life beyond offsetting

Published 20:55 on March 28, 2022 / Last updated at 07:14 on March 29, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Companies have been slow to commit to climate action that doesn't involve claims on the resulting abatement, a panel heard on Monday, despite rapid growth in corporate commitments and a drive to encourage such private sector finance as a more credible alternative to international offsetting.