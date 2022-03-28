Prices for exchange-traded, standardised voluntary emissions reduction (VER) contracts continued to consolidate over the last week as carbon credits across the board struggled to find clear direction with traded volumes weak amid wider macroeconomic uncertainty.
VCM Report: VERs continue consolidation and edge sideways during quiet week
