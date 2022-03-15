Soil carbon developer AgriProve Solutions has had more than 30 new projects registered by the Clean Energy Regulator, while fresh regulator data indicated a downturn in ACCU delivery numbers to the Emissions Reductions Fund had already began in late February.
Australia Market Roundup: AgriProve registers 31 projects as ERF delivery numbers already begin to drift
Soil carbon developer AgriProve Solutions has had more than 30 new projects registered by the Clean Energy Regulator, while fresh regulator data indicated a downturn in ACCU delivery numbers to the Emissions Reductions Fund had already began in late February.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.