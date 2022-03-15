WEBINAR: Zeroing In – The Outlook for Net Zero Energy

Executive Panel Launches to Analyze Energy Transition Trends in 2022

The world’s energy sector enters 2022 having seen both the best and worst of possible transition outcomes. Despite a clear consensus now that global temperature rises must be kept within 2 degrees—and preferably 1.5—of pre-industrial levels, it took the coronavirus pandemic and resultant restrictions on national and international travel to, albeit temporarily, curtail the world’s carbon emissions.

Following the release of the Transition Trends Report 2022, Reuters Events will host an exclusive dialogue of industry leaders, to analyse and digest the key findings from 3,000+. The panel will feature senior executives from Deloitte, Octopus Energy and EDP. Please RSVP for attendance: https://bit.ly/3vNP52T

The pandemic also helped demonstrate the value of clean energy sources, which proved more resilient to the supply chain and workforce challenges brought about by COVID-19. By the end of 2021, an economic bounce-back was firing demand for fossil fuels, driving up energy prices around the world and contributing to a watering down of coal phase-out language at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). At the start of 2022, the scale of commitment towards the energy transition is stronger than ever before, with approximately 21% of the world’s largest 2,000 companies now committed to net zero targets. At the same time, the climate challenge facing society continues to grow.

Carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions from the burning of fossil fuels for energy and cement production. Land use change is not included. Source: Global Carbon Project. CO₂ emissions are measured on a production basis, meaning they do not adjust for emissions embedded in traded goods.

Hopes that this positive trend might continue into 2021 were initially borne out as a growing move towards the adoption of ESG policies led many corporations to increase investments in clean energy procurement. But hopes that the world was on a clear path to decarbonisation were short lived. Global demand for coal is expected to reach record highs this year.

And the consequences of continuing carbon emissions are the starkest they have ever been, with last year seeing the hottest ocean temperatures in history and warming permafrost even putting Arctic pipelines at risk. At this crucial point in time, Reuters Events and Deloitte have teamed up to carry out a major study into corporate attitudes and initiatives relating to the energy transition.

