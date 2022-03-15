Asia Pacific > PREVIEW: Market expects NZ auction to trigger cost containment reserve

PREVIEW: Market expects NZ auction to trigger cost containment reserve

Published 01:48 on March 15, 2022  /  Last updated at 03:41 on March 15, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

Despite the recent price correction in New Zealand’s emissions trading scheme, market participants expect Wednesday’s auction to trigger the release of the full 7 million allowances in the cost containment reserve (CCR).

Despite the recent price correction in New Zealand’s emissions trading scheme, market participants expect Wednesday’s auction to trigger the release of the full 7 million allowances in the cost containment reserve (CCR).

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software