PREVIEW: Market expects NZ auction to trigger cost containment reserve

Published 01:48 on March 15, 2022 / Last updated at 03:41 on March 15, 2022 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

Despite the recent price correction in New Zealand’s emissions trading scheme, market participants expect Wednesday’s auction to trigger the release of the full 7 million allowances in the cost containment reserve (CCR).