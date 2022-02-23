UPDATE – Large European utilities report surge in EU ETS-covered fossil generation

Uniper and Endesa both announced a significant year-on-year increase in ETS-covered fossil fuel power generation for 2021, the firms said in financial results this week, with a strong rise in gas-fired output driving the growth as well as a surge in coal burn in the case of Uniper.