Bluesource, Element Markets merge as carbon markets industry consolidation proliferates

Published 15:25 on February 23, 2022 / Last updated at 15:25 on February 23, 2022 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, EMEA, International, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

North American offset project developer Bluesource and environmental commodities company Element Markets on Wednesday announced they will form a combined entity under the backing of a global impact investor, adding to the booming consolidation movement within the international carbon credit industry.