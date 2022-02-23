Euro Markets: Carbon jumps more than €5 as specs re-enter market and energy prices forge higher

Published 17:37 on February 23, 2022 / Last updated at 21:15 on February 23, 2022

European carbon prices rose to their highest in more than a week as EUAs moved in line with broadly firmer energy markets, with tensions continuing to mount in Ukraine after Russia announced it would send troops into the separatist regions of Donbas and Luhansk.