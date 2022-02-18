EUAs shrugged off weakness across wider energy markets on Friday to post moderate gains as traders judged the market to have been oversold, while energy markets weakened on milder temperature forecasts and strong renewable generation as Storm Eunice battered the west of the continent.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
