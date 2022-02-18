Cambodia emerges as SE Asian frontrunner on Paris-adjusted carbon credits

Published 18:39 on February 18, 2022 / Last updated at 18:39 on February 18, 2022

Cambodia is emerging as the Southeast Asian nation most likely to make the first corresponding adjustments for carbon credits sold to corporate buyers, with the nation conducting extensive market outreach and one regional expert regarding it as a frontrunner in promoting carbon finance.