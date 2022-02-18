Cambodia is emerging as the Southeast Asian nation most likely to make the first corresponding adjustments for carbon credits sold to corporate buyers, with the nation conducting extensive market outreach and one regional expert regarding it as a frontrunner in promoting carbon finance.
Cambodia emerges as SE Asian frontrunner on Paris-adjusted carbon credits
Cambodia is emerging as the Southeast Asian nation most likely to make the first corresponding adjustments for carbon credits sold to corporate buyers, with the nation conducting extensive market outreach and one regional expert regarding it as a frontrunner in promoting carbon finance.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.