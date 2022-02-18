Brussels plans event to gather views on EU carbon market oversight

The European Commission is planning to host a high-level expert event on carbon oversight towards the end of next month, seeking diverse views on how to respond to a long-awaited financial watchdog report, according to leaked plan seen by Carbon Pulse on Friday.

The event should be a “forum to provide opinions and comments on the final European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) report” according to the draft action plan due to be adopted next month.

It should aim to draw in member state regulators, compliance and financial market players, industry groups, civil society organisations, and academics, the document said, without giving a date for the event.

ESMA has been tasked to investigate potentially anti-competitive trading behaviour, with its analysis due late March expected to form the basis of a Commission assessment of whether certain carbon market trading activities would require further regulatory action.

The behaviour of participants in the EU ETS – in particular non-compliance players including hedge funds and other trading firms – has attracted scrutiny amid a surge in EUA prices accompanied by wild volatility that some emitters say is hindering investment.

“A dedicated expert event on carbon market oversight should become a regular exercise with timing adapted to the publication of the Carbon Market Report and future ESMA reporting,” the text concluded, referring to the Commission’s annual summary of ETS activity.

As initially reported by Bloomberg late Thursday, the draft shows that the Commission is considering imposing more reporting requirements for EU ETS emissions derivatives, in the belief that more transparency and improved scrutiny over options contracts will bring more insight into the market’s dynamics.

The draft plan acknowledged that there is “room to improve the transparency of the market and the quality of the weekly aggregated data available to the public,” referring to weekly Commitment of Traders (CoT) requirements to which market actors are currently subject under the bloc’s MiFID financial oversight regulations.

As a potential remedy to the opacity of the data on EUA futures positions, the EU’s executive arm is considering asking ESMA to carry out monthly analysis of the existing technical information and “present it in a format easily accessible to the general public”.

Known as the “Energy Communication” and officially due on Mar. 2, the action plan represents the latest effort of the EU’s executive branch to respond to soaring energy prices, with the text noting that the “situation has deteriorated” since autumn and that new forecasts point to energy prices remaining high and volatile “until at least 2023”.

On EUAs, the draft stuck to the Commission’s long-held line that carbon prices have only marginally contributed to the bloc’s energy price surge.

“While there is no evidence in recent market information that manipulation would be a major driver of the price in the carbon market, the Commission sees merits in enhancing the transparency of the carbon market,” the report said.

The Commission declined to comment on the draft, with an official noting that “anything could change until its final adoption”.

LEGISLATIVE PROGRESS

As the Commission consider proposals to bolster transparency in the market, the bloc’s co-legislators have also been ramping up their legislative efforts to respond to soaring EUA prices.

The 27 national environment ministers are due to meet on Monday to examine several proposals looking into how to amend Article 29a, the ETS’ never-used provision designed to tackle sudden price shocks.

“There are several proposals on the table coming from Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Estonia,” an EU official with knowledge of the matter told Carbon Pulse on Friday.

He said some ideas drew inspiration from the UK ETS cost-containment mechanism, aiming to shed the provision’s current ambiguity – a shortcoming that analysts have said has not properly been addressed among in the European Parliament’s main proposal.

The EU official said the member state proposal were drafted before the Parliamentary ideas were released.

The source noted that prospects for a firm agreement were low given that some member states such as the Netherlands and Germany were fiercely against any changes to ETS market design that has been “proved to work”.

