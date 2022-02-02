The European Commission released its long-awaited second delegated act of the Taxonomy Regulation on Wednesday, largely sticking to plans to label some gas and nuclear power plants as green investments despite heavy criticism.
UPDATE – EU proposes green taxonomy rulebook in face of criticism over gas, nuclear
The European Commission released its long-awaited second delegated act of the Taxonomy Regulation on Wednesday, largely sticking to plans to label some gas and nuclear power plants as green investments despite heavy criticism.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.