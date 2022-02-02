Brussels floats idea to support EU exporters under CBAM

Published 15:48 on February 2, 2022 / Last updated at 18:49 on February 2, 2022

The European Commission is exploring a way to support EU exporters from the effects of its carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), the bloc’s parliament heard on Wednesday, a move that could address one of the most contentious elements of the proposal.