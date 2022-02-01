EUA prices declined in volatile Tuesday morning trading after the day’s spot auction was cancelled for technical reasons and as energy markets declined amid continued mild temperature forecasts and a sharp uptick in natural gas supplies to Europe.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUA prices declined in volatile Tuesday morning trading after the day's spot auction was cancelled for technical reasons and as energy markets declined amid continued mild temperature forecasts and a sharp uptick in natural gas supplies to Europe.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.