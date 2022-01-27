NA Markets: CCAs plummet beneath November auction settlement, traders question new RGGI record

Published 22:52 on January 27, 2022 / Last updated at 22:52 on January 27, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices tumbled nearly 7% this week as persistent bearish macroeconomic conditions knocked prices below the most recent WCI auction settlement before stabilising, as RGGI Allowances (RGAs) stagnated before a late move up to a new all-time high had some traders raising red flags.