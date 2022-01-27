Nord Stream 2 fate appears bleak as Germany, US vow retaliation over Russian invasion of Ukraine

Published 23:21 on January 27, 2022 / Last updated at 01:24 on January 28, 2022 / Americas, EMEA, EU ETS, International, US / No Comments

The fate of the Nord Stream 2 looks bleak after Germany and the US appear to have reached an agreement to scrap the gas pipeline should Russia invade Ukraine – something that President Joe Biden reportedly said is "highly certain".