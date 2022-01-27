The fate of the Nord Stream 2 looks bleak after Germany and the US appear to have reached an agreement to scrap the gas pipeline should Russia invade Ukraine – something that President Joe Biden reportedly said is “highly certain”.
Nord Stream 2 fate appears bleak as Germany, US vow retaliation over Russian invasion of Ukraine
The fate of the Nord Stream 2 looks bleak after Germany and the US appear to have reached an agreement to scrap the gas pipeline should Russia invade Ukraine – something that President Joe Biden reportedly said is "highly certain".
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.