Offset marketplace Patch to integrate BeZero Carbon ratings service

Published 00:01 on January 27, 2022 / Last updated at 00:18 on January 27, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Carbon removals marketplace Patch has signed a deal to integrate offset ratings from provider BeZero Carbon onto its platform, seeking to offer more insights on the quality of available units.