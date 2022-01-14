Quebec’s initial free allowance distribution for 2022 slightly regressed from the previous year, even as the number of industrial cap-and-trade emitters receiving allocation increased, according to data published by the province’s environmental ministry.
Quebec free carbon allowance allocation inches down in 2022
Quebec’s initial free allowance distribution for 2022 slightly regressed from the previous year, even as the number of industrial cap-and-trade emitters receiving allocation increased, according to data published by the province’s environmental ministry.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.