Quebec free carbon allowance allocation inches down in 2022

Published 21:12 on January 14, 2022 / Last updated at 21:12 on January 14, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Quebec’s initial free allowance distribution for 2022 slightly regressed from the previous year, even as the number of industrial cap-and-trade emitters receiving allocation increased, according to data published by the province’s environmental ministry.