Financial players’ CCA length rises back towards 100 mln, emitters add to holdings

Published 22:08 on January 14, 2022 / Last updated at 22:08 on January 14, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Speculators significantly increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holding this week as prices dove, while compliance entities modestly decreased their net short position, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.