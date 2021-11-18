Carbon standard manager Verra is seeking greater clarity on where corresponding adjustments may be appropriate for the voluntary carbon market, it said in a note on Thursday in the wake of a UN decision that may see host nations require such measures.
Verra seeks clarity on voluntary market use of Paris-adjusted units
