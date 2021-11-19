Indonesia rules out international ties to domestic carbon market

Indonesia, which will introduce a hybrid ETS and carbon tax next year, will not allow any cross-border carbon trading to occur until the country meets its greenhouse gas emissions targets, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Friday.