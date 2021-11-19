Indonesia, which will introduce a hybrid ETS and carbon tax next year, will not allow any cross-border carbon trading to occur until the country meets its greenhouse gas emissions targets, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Friday.
Indonesia rules out international ties to domestic carbon market
