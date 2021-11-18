ICE exchange to host forestry VER auctions for Permian Global

Published 13:00 on November 18, 2021 / Last updated at 14:08 on November 18, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Exchange operator ICE on Thursday announced it is planning to hold voluntary emissions reduction (VER) auctions for REDD+ project developer Permian Global.