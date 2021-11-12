Japan’s Idemitsu eyes carbon market, announces first offset-backed voyage

Japanese oil company Idemitsu is considering opportunities in the voluntary carbon market with generation of credits based on its technologies, and on Friday announced its first offset-backed crude oil transport.