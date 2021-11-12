Australian project developers team up to take advantage of new offset method

Published 02:35 on November 12, 2021 / Last updated at 02:35 on November 12, 2021

Two of Australia’s major carbon offset developers on Friday announced a partnership that will allow them to take advantage of a project method expected next year that will allow several crediting activities take place on the same land.