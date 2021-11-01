RGGI CO2 output inches down in third quarter as emissions exceed compliance holdings

Published 15:06 on November 1, 2021 / Last updated at 15:06 on November 1, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Third quarter CO2 output under the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic RGGI programme stayed just below levels from 2020 when factoring out new entrant Virginia, though year-to-date emissions still overshot estimated compliance holdings in the power sector cap-and-trade market.