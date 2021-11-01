COP26 Roundup: Day 1 – Nov. 1

Published 13:14 on November 1, 2021 / Last updated at 19:59 on November 1, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market

The long awaited, already once postponed COP26 UN climate talks have finally gotten underway in Glasgow. In our daily running blog, Carbon Pulse will report updates as they happen.