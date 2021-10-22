North American carbon allowance prices set new all-time highs on Friday morning, with California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) surpassing $30 and RGGI Allowances (RGAs) bubbling closer to the programme’s Cost Containment Reserve trigger level before both products retraced.
NA Markets: California carbon breaks through $30, RGGI eyes $13
