NA Markets: California carbon breaks through $30, RGGI eyes $13

Published 21:25 on October 22, 2021 / Last updated at 21:25 on October 22, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

North American carbon allowance prices set new all-time highs on Friday morning, with California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) surpassing $30 and RGGI Allowances (RGAs) bubbling closer to the programme’s Cost Containment Reserve trigger level before both products retraced.