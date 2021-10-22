Only around one in eight CDM projects could deliver abatement that would not otherwise happen if those carbon-cutting activities were allowed to transition into the Paris Agreement regime, according to researchers.
Most CDM projects would not deliver more climate ambition in Paris era -report
Only around one in eight CDM projects could deliver abatement that would not otherwise happen if those carbon-cutting activities were allowed to transition into the Paris Agreement regime, according to researchers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.