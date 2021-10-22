Most CDM projects would not deliver more climate ambition in Paris era -report

Only around one in eight CDM projects could deliver abatement that would not otherwise happen if those carbon-cutting activities were allowed to transition into the Paris Agreement regime, according to researchers.