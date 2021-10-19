US trading house hires first China-based carbon trader

Published 12:46 on October 19, 2021

A US-headquartered trading house has hired its first China-based emissions trader as it seeks to get into the fledgling Chinese compliance market as well as expand its presence in the voluntary market.