Asia Pacific > US trading house hires first China-based carbon trader

US trading house hires first China-based carbon trader

Published 12:46 on October 19, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:46 on October 19, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Bavardage, China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A US-headquartered trading house has hired its first China-based emissions trader as it seeks to get into the fledgling Chinese compliance market as well as expand its presence in the voluntary market.

A US-headquartered trading house has hired its first China-based emissions trader as it seeks to get into the fledgling Chinese compliance market as well as expand its presence in the voluntary market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software