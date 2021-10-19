South Korea eyes bilateral carbon credit deals with four nations

Published 11:44 on October 19, 2021 / Last updated at 13:38 on October 19, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, South Korea / No Comments

South Korea is in negotiations over bilateral carbon credit cooperation with four countries, with one framework agreement already signed, government documents showed.