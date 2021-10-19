The aviation sector has recently stepped up its climate ambitions and the ramping up of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) use will kickstart early efforts by airlines to get on a net zero pathway.
ANALYSIS: Airlines place bet on sustainable fuels in long haul net zero effort
The aviation sector has recently stepped up its climate ambitions and the ramping up of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) use will kickstart early efforts by airlines to get on a net zero pathway.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.