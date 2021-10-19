ANALYSIS: Airlines place bet on sustainable fuels in long haul net zero effort

Published 10:28 on October 19, 2021 / Last updated at 10:28 on October 19, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Japan, US / No Comments

The aviation sector has recently stepped up its climate ambitions and the ramping up of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) use will kickstart early efforts by airlines to get on a net zero pathway.