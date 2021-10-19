Carbon markets veteran recruited by Xpansiv for management role

Published 16:57 on October 19, 2021 / Last updated at 16:57 on October 19, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Bavardage, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A carbon markets veteran has been recruited by ESG commodities trading platform Xpansiv for a management role leading the development of the firm's exchange operations.