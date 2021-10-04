VCM Report: VER issuances, retirements double in third quarter over 2020 levels

Published 22:40 on October 4, 2021

Voluntary carbon market (VCM) prices largely held steady or ticked up over the past week, while registry data showed voluntary emissions reduction (VER) issuances and retirements more than doubled in Q3 when compared to last year.