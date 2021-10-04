Seeking EU membership, Western Balkan countries should plan coal exit -report

Published 22:14 on October 4, 2021 / Last updated at 22:14 on October 4, 2021

EU leaders meet with their Western Balkans counterparts on Wednesday to discuss the bloc’s criteria for EU accession – including climate and energy policy – while a report shows that a coal exit in the region by 2040 is feasible and cost effective, given the bloc's looming border carbon levy on imports and other risks.