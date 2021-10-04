Seeking EU membership, Western Balkan countries should plan coal exit -report
Published 22:14 on October 4, 2021 / Last updated at 22:14 on October 4, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU leaders meet with their Western Balkans counterparts on Wednesday to discuss the bloc’s criteria for EU accession – including climate and energy policy – while a report shows that a coal exit in the region by 2040 is feasible and cost effective, given the bloc's looming border carbon levy on imports and other risks.
EU leaders meet with their Western Balkans counterparts on Wednesday to discuss the bloc’s criteria for EU accession – including climate and energy policy – while a report shows that a coal exit in the region by 2040 is feasible and cost effective, given the bloc’s looming border carbon levy on imports and other risks.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.