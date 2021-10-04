RFS Market: RINs reverse course to post 3.5-week high

Published 22:44 on October 4, 2021 / Last updated at 22:49 on October 4, 2021

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices surged to a fresh 3.5-week high on Monday, counteracting significant losses over the month of September as market participants searched for a reason for the upswing.