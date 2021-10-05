FEATURE: Carbon traders, analysts face recruitment frenzy amid global market boom
Published 01:57 on October 5, 2021 / Last updated at 02:13 on October 5, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Bavardage, Canada, China, China's National ETS, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, New Zealand, Other APAC, REDD, Shipping, South Korea, Switzerland, UK ETS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Record carbon permit prices and the emergence of new emissions trading markets around the world are leading to a surge in demand for emissions traders and analysts, with multinational banks, oil majors, and commodity merchants stopping at nothing to poach top staff and aggressively build out their desks.
Record carbon permit prices and the emergence of new emissions trading markets around the world are leading to a surge in demand for emissions traders and analysts, with multinational banks, oil majors, and commodity merchants stopping at nothing to poach top staff and aggressively build out their desks.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.