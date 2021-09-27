Australia’s net zero target should include agriculture but offsets likely needed, report claims.
Published 06:51 on September 27, 2021 / Last updated at 07:08 on September 27, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia’s agricultural sector should not be exempt from a nationally-set target to reach net zero emissions by 2050, according to a report released on Monday by an energy policy think tank.
Australia’s agricultural sector should not be exempt from a nationally-set target to reach net zero emissions by 2050, according to a report released on Monday by an energy policy think tank.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.