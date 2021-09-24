Green groups piloting methodology for assessing VCM project types, standards
Published 21:25 on September 24, 2021 / Last updated at 22:49 on September 24, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
An environmental NGO-led initiative is currently demoing a methodology for scoring voluntary carbon market (VCM) project types and programmes, and the group hopes that its financial independence from voluntary emissions reduction (VER) issuances or services will help differentiate it from other entities also seeking to grade credits in the booming sector.
