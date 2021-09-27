Australia Market Roundup: Analysts downplay near-term impact of net zero goal, as over 50 projects earn new ACCUs
Published 11:55 on September 27, 2021 / Last updated at 11:55 on September 27, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
As the likelihood increases that Australia will commit to a 2050 net zero target ahead of the Glasgow COP talks, analysts said Monday such a pledge would be unlikely to have a near-term impact on domestic carbon credits.
As the likelihood increases that Australia will commit to a 2050 net zero target ahead of the Glasgow COP talks, analysts said Monday such a pledge would be unlikely to have a near-term impact on domestic carbon credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.