Dominion seeks denial of RGGI proceeding reconsideration for lack of merit

Published 20:41 on September 23, 2021 / Last updated at 20:41 on September 23, 2021

Virginia utility Dominion Energy asked the State Corporation Commission (SCC) to reject a petition from an environmental group to reconsider approval of a rate request to recoup $168 million for RGGI-related costs, according to a regulatory filing.