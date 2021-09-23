Americas > NA Markets: California carbon re-tests all-time high, RGGI inches to new record

NA Markets: California carbon re-tests all-time high, RGGI inches to new record

Published 19:50 on September 23, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:50 on September 23, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values flirted with recent record highs this week after recovering from a brief dip, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices eked out their own fresh all-time high on lighter volume.

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values flirted with recent record highs this week after recovering from a brief dip, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices eked out their own fresh all-time high on lighter volume.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software