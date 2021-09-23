NA Markets: California carbon re-tests all-time high, RGGI inches to new record

Published 19:50 on September 23, 2021 / Last updated at 19:50 on September 23, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values flirted with recent record highs this week after recovering from a brief dip, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices eked out their own fresh all-time high on lighter volume.