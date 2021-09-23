Republicans express concerns about intervention in “wild west” voluntary carbon market through US ag offset bill
Published 22:55 on September 23, 2021 / Last updated at 22:58 on September 23, 2021 / Americas, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The US House Agriculture Committee heard testimony Thursday on bipartisan bill H.R.7393 that would see farmers better prepared to face the “wild west” voluntary carbon market, including through gov. certification of third-party verifiers.
The US House Agriculture committee heard testimony Thursday on a bipartisan bill to boost voluntary carbon offset markets for agriculture, but some Republicans were concerned about the perceived “wild west” nature of current mechanisms and government intervention in the space.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.