Republicans express concerns about intervention in “wild west” voluntary carbon market through US ag offset bill

Published 22:55 on September 23, 2021 / Last updated at 22:58 on September 23, 2021 / Americas, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The US House Agriculture Committee heard testimony Thursday on bipartisan bill H.R.7393 that would see farmers better prepared to face the “wild west” voluntary carbon market, including through gov. certification of third-party verifiers.